Featherstone Rovers: Duffy delighted with how strong his players’ bond is becoming

BOSS JOHN Duffy has praised Featherstone Rovers’ “toughness” after they maintained their strong start to the season with a 38-30 win at Leigh Centurions.

Rovers are third in the Betfred Championship, behind Toulouse Olympique and London Broncos, who have a game in hand, on points difference.

That makes them the highest-placed part-time team in the competition and they are on track for a third successive appearance in the middle-eights Qualifiers.

Duffy’s men have won four of their opening five fixtures and he was delighted with their latest success, but admitted they made it difficult for themselves at times.

“It wasn’t a day for defence, it was a high-scoring game,” Duffy – a former Leigh player – said.

“I was pleased with how tough we were. We played tough and stuck together for the full-80.

“We knew it would take 80 minutes and it was going to be really tough to go there and get anything out of the game.

“I am pleased with how together we are and the toughness we showed at the end of the game.”

Rovers’ win came despite the early loss of Anthony Thackeray due to an elbow injury.

Duffy said: “It looks bad at the minute. His elbow was still dislocated at half-time so we are not having any luck with our centres, but hopefully we will have Misi Taulapapa back next week.”