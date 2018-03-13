Featherstone Rovers: Duffy concerned by lack of control

BOSS JOHN Duffy was disappointed Featherstone Rovers were drawn into a “niggly” clash with his former club Swinton Lions.

Rovers won 32-18 in the Betfred Championship, but had centre Misi Taulapapa sent-off following a brawl late in the game. Half-back Tom Holmes and Swinton’s Robert Fairclough and Rhodri Lloyd were also yellow-carded.

Misi Taulapapa.

“We knew what they were going to throw at us and [they were going to] try and interrupt our play,” Duffy said.

“We need to deal with that better. I don’t feel there was any control over the game at all.

“I am glad to get the two points, but I’ve got some players with minor cuts and swellings where there shouldn’t be.

“I’m glad we’ve got through the game and we’ve got to look after those lads now and make sure they are right for the Challenge Cup [at North Wales on Sunday].”

Tom Holmes.

Meanwhile Duffy is hopeful Anthony Thackeray, who dislocated an elbow in the previous game against Leigh Centurions, will be sidelined for weeks rather than months.

Duffy said: “He dislocated his elbow, but it went straight back in. He’s had it x-rayed and there’s no fractures. It’s just a case of getting the swelling down and trying to strengthen the ligaments back up.

“The doctor and the medical team have done a great job, but he’ll still be out a few weeks.”