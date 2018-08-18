Featherstone Rovers: Disappointed Duffy demands ‘professional performance’ at Hornets

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS’ players have been urged to put their top-four disappointment behind them and come up with a professional performance away to relegation-threatened Rochdale tomorrow (3pm).

Rams missed out on a place in the Qualifiers by one point and began their Betfred Championship Shield campaign with a scrappy 26-12 home win over Batley Bulldogs last week.

“It was full of errors,” coach John Duffy said of that performance. “We’ve just got to be a bit more professional about our job. We have to make sure we go to Rochdale with the right attitude because the team we are playing are desperate for points.

“Everyone’s obviously been a bit down about how it [the Championship table] ended up and we knew it was going to be a bit lethargic last week. We’ve had a good chat about it and the remaining games and enjoying our last few games together and hopefully we’ll go a bit better this week.”

Points carry over from the regular season and Rovers are top of the Shield table on ‘for and against’ from Leigh Centurions. Those sides are already guaranteed to contest the final with home advantage being the only issue at stake.

Points difference could decide that, but Duffy stressed: “We’re just focused on our performance and sticking to the game plan and being professional in everything we do.”