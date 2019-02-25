Featherstone Rovers: Coach Ryan Carr wants repeat performance on the road

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS’ 46-16 thrashing of Halifax was a “complete performance”, coach Ryan Carr says.

Rovers are up to fourth in the Betfred Championship after running in eight tries against their West Yorkshire rivals.

Josh Walters. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“It was a great win, a really, really good win,” Carr said of the victory yesterday.

“It was our best performance of the year to date.

“Our forward pack was great, they rolled us forward.

“They built field position, but in saying that the outside backs came in and did a lot of work as well.

“It was definitely a complete performance by everyone.”

Carr had called for his team to be more consistent over the 80 minutes and he added: “The boys played really well and stuck to the plan.

“We played right until the final whistle, which we probably haven’t done in our first three games.”

It was Rovers’ second successive home win, but they have lost both their games on the road.

Rovers are due to travel to Widnes Vikings – whose clash with Sheffield Eagles last weekend was postponed after they went into administration – on Sunday.

Carr said he is expecting the game to be on and insisted Rovers are concentrating on being better away from LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, rather than on any uncertainty over the fixture.

“We have got to be better on the road,” he stressed. “We haven’t started the best on the road this season, so that will be our focus. Widnes are another really quality team so we have got to be at our best, that is for sure.”

Rovers have a doubt over centre/second-rower Josh Walters who joined them earlier this month from Leeds Rhinos after previous spells on loan and dual-registration. He rolled an ankle against Halifax and Carr said: “We will do our homework on him and hopefully he comes through.

“He has been an outstanding player for us in the opening part of this season and the boys love playing with him.

“Fingers crossed, he comes through, but we are early in the season so that is a positive if he is out for a week or two.”