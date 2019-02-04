Featherstone Rovers: Coach Ryan Carr proud of his troops despite agonising defeat at Bulls

THE RESULT went the wrong way, but coach Ryan Carr says Featherstone Rovers set themselves a standard in their opening Betfred Championship defeat at Bradford Bulls.

Rovers, who play host to Batley Bulldogs this Sunday, were pipped 17-16 and Carr felt their effort deserved more.

Watson Boas reaches out to score a try for Featherstone Rovers at Bradford Bulls. Picture: Matthew Merrick.

“I am disappointed for the boys not to come away with the two points, but at the same time extremely proud of them,” said the boss who was in charge of Rovers for the first time in a competitive game.

“I thought their effort was great, I thought we fought right until the end.

“We got behind there in the second half, which wasn’t in the plan obviously, but to fight back like we did and give ourselves a chance in the back end was a good effort, in tough conditions and in a tough place to play against a good team.”

Carr felt Rovers weren’t quite good enough at “key moments” in the game, but is confident his new-look side will improve with more time together.

“I was obviously disappointed to concede two quick tries after half-time,” he added.

“One of them was off an early kick in the tackle count and [Dane] Chisholm just got there and edged our team out.

“And then [George] Flanagan got one on our try line – I thought we defended the set well and that was on the last tackle.

“It was about key moments for us and if we had won those key moments we would have won the game.

“Unfortunately for us we didn’t [win the key moments] and we have got to be better next time because every week is like that at this level.

“We need to have more urgency on the last tackle.

“We probably could have built more pressure – I think we made over 10 errors.

“If you make that many errors you are not going to give yourself a chance.”