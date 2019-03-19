Featherstone Rovers coach Ryan Carr celebrates after passing major milestones

Have your say

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS achieved two milestones in their 24-12 win over Swinton Lions, to the delight of coach Ryan Carr.

It was Rovers’ first away win of the season and broke their sequence of following victory with defeat.

Ashton Golding.

Carr’s men did it the hard way, having Luke Briscoe, Josh Hardcastle and Cameron King sin-binned and being reduced to 11 men at one stage.

“It was a tough old game,” said the coach.

“It was a bit of a slug-fest, muddy conditions and Swinton have been knocking on the door over their last few games.

“It was always going to be hard, but I was really happy to get the win.

Jack Bussey.

“We have been close in two of our three away games, at Bradford and Leigh.

“This was another close one and it was good to get on the right side of it.

“The three yellow cards made it hard, but the boys’ effort and determination was unreal.

“It was a good effort all round by the boys.”

The result followed a home victory over Sheffield Eagles seven days earlier and Carr added: “Getting back-to-back wins was a bit of a goal. We have been trying to do that, you have got to be consistent to be where you want to be at the end of the year.”

Dual-registered Leeds Rhinos full-back Ashton Golding was among Rovers’ try scorers in his second successive appearance.

“He has been good,” Carr said.

“He is a really good fella, I like working with him. He brings a lot of experience and enthusiasm to the group.

“He has been playing well and doing a good job.”

Rovers lost winger Jack Render with a lower-leg injury and Jack Bussey suffered damage to a knee.

“He is suspended for a couple of weeks now so that’ll give him time to get it right,” Carr said of Bussey.