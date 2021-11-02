Featherstone Rovers CEO expresses disappointment in 'small minority' of supporters as the club are sanctioned by the RFL

SANCTIONED: Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Rovers and the RFL reached an agreed decision as a sanction for unacceptable behaviour by supporters during home games against Widnes Vikings and Bradford Bulls earlier this year.

In each incident, the club was found guilty of breaching Operational Rule B1:8, and as a result have been fined a total of £6,000 – half of it suspended until the end of the 2022 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With reduced funding available to clubs due to the new broadcast contract with Sky Sports, Vickers expressed his frustration on how the behaviour of some supporters is threatening to hold the club back.

"In my time at the club, I have been very proud of the great support received by the club’s supporters, their passion and commitment to the club is second to none in the game," said Vickers.

"It is therefore very disappointing to face action like this due to the actions of a very small minority of supporters.

"At a time when funding is being reduced and we strive to be the best possible team on the field, these incidents and their impact both directly and indirectly hamper our progress, we condemn this behaviour of a small number of our supporters and will redouble our efforts to make the Millennium Stadium a welcoming environment for all visitors.”

An RFL statement added: "The fine takes into account a number of previous incidents in recent years.