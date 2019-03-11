Featherstone Rovers: Big future predicted for loanee Ben Reynolds

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS coach Ryan Carr has predicted a big future for on-loan Wakefield Trinity stand-off Ben Reynolds.

The 25-year-old half-back, who began his career at Castleford Tigers, made his Trinity debut in the 32-14 win over previously unbeaten Sheffield Eagles yesterday.

Featherstone Rovers coach Ryan Carr.

“He had a great game,” Carr said of his new stand-off.

“I have enjoyed working with him, we have only had a couple of sessions, but he is a really good young kid.

“I am sure he still has a long career ahead of him, he is still quite young and has achieved quite a lot already.

“The boys like playing with him and that is pleasing.”

Castleford Tigers loanee 'Callum Turner is making a big impression at Featherstone. Picture: Steve Riding.

Carr also hailed the performance of another loan player, Castleford’s Callum Turner, who bagged a brace of tries playing out of position as a winger.

He said: “It is not easy moving out of position and being in uncomfortable scenarios.

“I thought he handled it really well. He got rewarded with two tries, he carried the ball strong for us and it was good for him to have a good game.”

Yesterday’s win maintained Rovers’ 100 per cent home record and came a week after a 44-22 defeat at Widnes Vikings.

“I was pleased with the result; we needed to bounce back after last week,” Carr added.

“We weren’t happy with our performance at Widnes; it was good to see the boys bounce back with a good defensive attitude.

“I thought we defended great.

“Sheffield are a really good team and they don’t stop coming at you, no matter the circumstances, but, in tough conditions for everyone, I thought the boys did a really good job to defend well.

“The forwards defended great, especially in the middle third. Sheffield rely on their momentum a lot and our forwards did a really good job.

“We let ourselves down in patches with our discipline, whether it be with the ball or late-in-the-count penalties and things like that.

“But overall, the way they turned up and their attitude was fantastic.”