Hardman, 35, began his playing career with St Helens and then spent a decade at Rovers, scoring 827 points in 288 appearances before hanging up his boots at the end of the 2018 season.

He had a spell working for Leeds Rhinos' foundation and coaching in their scholarship, but returned to Rovers as football manager earlier this year.

He said: “I’m really happy to be joining a new-look Featherstone coaching team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Hardman lifted the Betfred Championship Shield trophy after his final game as a player, in 2018. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

"I’ve been coaching for approximately six years and to take this next step into the professional game, at this club, is a huge honour.”

McDermott said he has been impressed by Hardman's "detailed knowledge and understanding of the game and above all his desire and ambition for the club".

He added: "I see Ian as an integral part of the off-field team that takes this club back into Super League and I'm really pleased to have him on board as my first recruit in my off-field team.”

March, who coached Rovers in this year's 1895 Cup final at Wembley when team boss James Webster was isolating, will remain at the club as the foundation’s development officer.