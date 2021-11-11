Featherstone Rovers appoint Ian Hardman as assistant to coach Brian McDermott after Paul March steps down
Ex-player Ian Hardman has taken over from Paul March as Featherstone Rovers' assistant-coach.
Hardman, 35, began his playing career with St Helens and then spent a decade at Rovers, scoring 827 points in 288 appearances before hanging up his boots at the end of the 2018 season.
He had a spell working for Leeds Rhinos' foundation and coaching in their scholarship, but returned to Rovers as football manager earlier this year.
He said: “I’m really happy to be joining a new-look Featherstone coaching team.
"I’ve been coaching for approximately six years and to take this next step into the professional game, at this club, is a huge honour.”
McDermott said he has been impressed by Hardman's "detailed knowledge and understanding of the game and above all his desire and ambition for the club".
He added: "I see Ian as an integral part of the off-field team that takes this club back into Super League and I'm really pleased to have him on board as my first recruit in my off-field team.”
March, who coached Rovers in this year's 1895 Cup final at Wembley when team boss James Webster was isolating, will remain at the club as the foundation’s development officer.
