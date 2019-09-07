Fans face action after flare-up at Leeds Rhinos' clash with Salford Red Devils

Two fans were identified and reported to police after a flare was thrown on to the pitch during Leeds Rhinos' Betfred Super League loss to Salford Red Devils.

A red flare was ignited on Emerald Headingley's Western Terrace, used mainly by away supporters and then thrown on to the playing surface after Salford scored their clinching try late in the second half.

Play was delayed until the flare was extinguished by grounds staff and a Rhinos spokesman said: "Our stewards were able to identify two individuals and they are being dealt with by police."