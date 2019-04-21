Ex-Toronto Wolfpack prop Jack Bussey could prove pivotal for Featherstone Rovers

LEEDS-BORN FORWARD turned pivot Jack Bussey has an opportunity to prove a point when Featherstone Rovers play host to Betfred Championship leaders Toronto Wolfpack tomorrow (3pm).

Bussey joined Rovers from Toronto in the off-season after his time in Canada was ended by a long suspension.

Featherstone Rovers coach, Ryan Carr. PIC: Featherstone Rovers RLFC

Normally a forward, he has been playing at stand-off in recent matches and coach Ryan Carr reckons he is showing his worth.

“He brings a lot to our team,” said Carr. “He is playing out of position, but you wouldn’t know it – he is doing such a good job and he is putting the team first. He will always do his best in every game; his effort’s always great, he always turns up and he never stops trying.”

Bussey was partnered in the halves by new signing Dane Chisholm when Rovers crushed York 42-12 three days ago. Carr is keen for the Aussie to continue his impressive debut form and said: “He had a really good game for us.

“He’d only had two sessions with the team, but I don’t think you’d have known it watching his performance.

New Featherstone signing, Dane Chisholm. PIC: JPIMedia

“We knew what we were getting from him and I am pleased for him because he’s gone through a bit of a tough time, for whatever reason.

“To be out on the field and doing such a good job for the team is all we ask of him.”

Rovers are the only team to have two home fixtures in the Championship – or any division – over Easter.

“We know Toronto are a tough ask, but we are at home and all we are focused on is us right now,” Carr stated.

“We played the best version of us [on Good Friday] and that’s why we got the result we were after.

“Our discipline was good, though it can be better, but in terms of ball control the boys were unreal, really, really good.

“They were focused on making sure we got through our sets, the kickers did a good job to turn them around and the middles got on the back of that with our defence.

“If we continue to build and progress and keep working on the little things I think we’ll get more good results than bad results.”

Rovers’ squad includes dual-registered Leeds Rhinos backs Alex Sutcliffe and Jack Broadbent.