Ex-Leeds Rhinos star Richie Myler set for Hull FC role after announcing playing retirement
The decision clears the way for Myler, who joined York Knights last sutumn after six seasons with Rhinos, to take up a new off-field role at Betfred Super League strugglers Hull FC. The 33-year-old starred for Widnes Vikings, Salford Red Devils, Warrington Wolves and Catalans Dragons before joining Rhinos in 2018 and going on to score 52 tries, six goals and two drop goals in 134 appearances. He was Rhinos’ player of the year at the end of his first season and Lance Todd Trophy winner, as man of the match, in Leeds’ Challenge Cup final victory over Salford in 2020.
Myler underwent surgery after being injured in York’s opening Championship fixture, at Doncaster, last month and, faced with what the club say would be an “extended” spell on the sidelines, has now opted to hang up his boots. A club statement said: “York RLFC would like to thank Richie for time and efforts at the club and we wish him nothing but the best in his post-playing career.”
Reports emerged over the weekend linking Myler to Hull FC, who parted company with coach Tony Smith last week. The former England and Ireland half-back is expected to be confirmed as the black and whites’ new director of rugby.
