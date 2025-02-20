Ex-Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC man's 'prove people wrong' vow after Championship move
The Leeds-born 23-year-old could make his London Broncos debut at home to Featherstone Rovers in the Betfred Championship on Sunday. A product of the East Leeds community club, Tindall scored two tries in 23 games for Rhinos from 2020 to 2023 and joined Hull FC on a two-year deal after turning down Leeds’ offer of a new contract.
He was released by the Black and Whites at the end of the 2024 campaign - after just five appearances - and had a spell as a trialist at Bradford Bulls in pre-season. Tindall, who has played on dual-registration/loan for Bulls and Doncaster, told Broncos’ website: “I’m buzzing to be a part of this team for the season. I’m ready to put some hard work in to help the squad and prove some people wrong.”
