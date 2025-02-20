Former Leeds Rhinos winger Liam Tindall has vowed to “prove some people wrong” after finding a new club.

He was released by the Black and Whites at the end of the 2024 campaign - after just five appearances - and had a spell as a trialist at Bradford Bulls in pre-season. Tindall, who has played on dual-registration/loan for Bulls and Doncaster, told Broncos’ website: “I’m buzzing to be a part of this team for the season. I’m ready to put some hard work in to help the squad and prove some people wrong.”