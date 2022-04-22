The Warriors confirmed Hardaker's departure this morning, one week on from the England international being stood down by Matt Peet.

Ahead of the Good Friday derby against St Helens, the Wigan head coach said he had failed to meet the club's off-field standards.

Now, Hardaker has been released by the club to "pursue career opportunities closer to home".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zak Hardaker is up for grabs after leaving Wigan Warriors. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski said: “Zak Hardaker is a hugely talented player, universally liked by team-mates and staff.

"Everybody at Wigan Warriors has done everything they could to provide him with the platform he needed to shine at the highest level.

"As a consequence, we are all extremely disappointed that his time at the club has had to end in this way. We wish him all the best for the future."

Hardaker was entering the final few months of the four-year contract he signed when he joined the Warriors in 2018.

Wigan celebrate the recent win over Hull FC. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The 30-year-old appeared set to leave Wigan at the end of last year after expressing his wish to move closer to home in West Yorkshire but a move never materialised.

Hardaker, who began his career at Featherstone Rovers before winning three Grand Finals and the 2015 Man of Steel with Leeds, is now on the open market after his latest high-profile exit.

There was little sign of an imminent departure last week when Peet delivered the news that Hardaker would not feature against St Helens.

"He’s failed to meet some of our standards off the field," said Peet.

Zak Hardaker made his final Wigan appearance against Wakefield. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"He’s reacted well since being told that and remains very much part of our plans going into next week.

"It’s not a long-term thing and not so much a disciplinary thing. We have standards, expectations and accountability. He’s fallen short and he knows it.