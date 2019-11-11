Ex-Hunslet player Danny Ratcliffe appointed coach of Thornhill Trojans
FORMER HUNSLET player Danny Ratcliffe has been appointed coach of National Conference team Thornhill Trojans.
Ratcliffe, who also had spells with Wakefield Trinity, Dewsbury Rams and York City Knights, was Trojans’ club captain before being forced to retire due to a shoulder injury suffered in this year’s Heavy Woollen Cup final win over Batley Boys.
Danny Ratcliffe takes over from James Ratcliffe.
Thornhill’s ‘A’ team will be coached by Thomas Codman and Jason Milner.
Meanwhile, Casey Johnson was the big winner at Trojans’ annual awards presentation, being named first-team player of the year and top forward, as well as collecting the supporters’ and players’ honours.
The first team’s most improved player was Josh Riley and Luke Haigh won the first team coach’s special award. ‘A’ team player of the year was Will Poching, Liam Morley was most improved, Josh Clough took the supporters’ award and Josh Gearey was named players’ player of the year.
Other awards went to: Ged Brentnall Award – James Scott (under-11s), Rod Brook award – Stuart Robson and Dale Griffiths, Stanley Gath Award – Anthony Broadhead, John Bragg Award – Pauline Ratcliffe, outstanding service awards – Danny Ratcliffe, James Ratcliffe, Jake Ratcliffe, Roy Harrison clubperson of the year – James McHendry.