‘Everyone pulling together’ helped Featherstone Rovers dismantle in-form Swinton Lions, says boss Ryan Carr

BOSS RYAN Carr has hailed the team ethic which underpinned Featherstone Rovers’ 66-16 win over Swinton Lions in the Betfred Championship.

Rovers’ 12 tries were scored by nine different players and Carr said: “It was a really strong team performance.

“There was no one you could really pin-point.

“If you look at who scored the tries, they were evenly spread, we attacked really well and we put a few good plays on.”

Rovers needed a late drop goal to pip Dewsbury Rams in their previous game and Carr added: “It was good for the boys, I was pleased for them.

“We’ve had a few really tough games in the last few months so to get a result like that – against a team like that – was good for us. Swinton have been really good, they’ve been beating nearly everyone for us to put in a performance like that against an in-form team was really pleasing.”

Rovers came through with no major new injuries and Carr was able to give several players a breather towards the end of the game.

Featherstone visit York City Knights – who lost to leaders Toronto Wolfpack – for a fourth versus fifth clash on Sunday.

“We’ve had a lot of confidence from the last three months,” Carr said.

“We are 12 [wins] from the last 15 and two of them were Toronto by a point.

“We had a blip against Barrow, but the boys are in a really good frame of mind and playing for each other and doing a really good job.

“We will go over there and treat it as another game and hopefully play well again.”

A win this weekend would seal Rovers’ place in the play-offs.

“That was everyone’s goal at the start of the year,” Carr admitted.

“We are excited, there’ll be a good atmosphere at York and it will have a big game feel about it.”