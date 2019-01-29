Evergreen Dewsbury Rams pivot Paul Sykes still going strong two decades on

HE IS celebrating 20 years in the professional game, but Dewsbury Rams’ evergreen pivot Paul Sykes is not ready to hang up his boots.

Sykes, who made his debut for Bradford Bulls in 1999, will be a key member of Rams’ squad for the new Betfred Championship campaign which begins away to Rochdale Hornets on Sunday. The 37-year-old played in the top flight until 2014, for Bulls, London/Harlequins and Wakefield Trinity and insisted he is feeling as keen as ever as the clock ticks down to the 2019 season.

Dewsbury Rams head coach Lee Greenwood. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“I always said to myself as long as I am playing okay I’ll see where I am at,” Sykes said of his playing future.

“I have trained well this year and my body seems all right so when we get halfway through the season I’ll probably decide then.

“I don’t know yet, I’d like to play on, but we’ll see how it goes.”

Sykes has a young, inexperienced team around him this year – under new coach Lee Greenwood – so his leadership and experience will be crucial in what is a tough and highly competitive division.

He said: “We’ve got a lot of young kids and to get them up to speed with the Championship level will be difficult, but we have got potential and I think we will go all right provided we can stay fit and healthy.”

Rams won one of their four pre-season games and Sykes predicted: “It is going to be tough. We’ve got a new squad, a new coach and new coaching staff, but we’ve been together a good few weeks now and we’re looking forward to it.

“We’re going to be underdogs, but we like a challenge.

“We need to hit the ground running, it will be at the back of everybody’s minds that we need to start well and we’ve got an opportunity to do that.”