European game plays into recent Leeds Rhinos Kiwi recruit Ava Seumanufagai’s strengths

SIX GAMES into his Betfred Super League career, New Zealand-born prop Ava Seumanufagai is showing signs of becoming a key addition to Leeds Rhinos’ squad.

The former Wests Tigers and Cronulla Sharks forward has quickly become one of Rhinos’ first-choice front-rowers – starting in the last four games – and it seems the European style of play will suit the 28-year-old powerhouse.

Ava Seumanufagai

It wasn’t an easy start to life in England, but Seumanufagai insists he is happy at Leeds and focused on helping them climb away from relegation danger over the final 10 games of the season.

Seumanufagai made his debut in a loss at Salford Red Devils on May 3 and coach Dave Furner was axed just days later with Richard Agar taking over as interim-boss.

His second appearance was in Leeds’ shock Coral Challenge Cup defeat at lower-division Bradford Bulls.

But since then – though they have managed only two wins – Rhinos’ form has shown signs of picking up and Seumanufagai has caught the eye with some ‘big minutes’ and powerful runs.

Even so, if Hull KR beat Hull tonight Rhinos will be bottom of the table going into Sunday’s visit of Catalans Dragons.

Seumanufagai could be forgiven for wondering what he has got himself into, but the former Wests Tigers and Cronulla Sharks front-rower insisted: “I have no regrets, I do love it here.”

Seumanufagai said “I love the city and I am really enjoying it here.

“I am really glad I came, we just need to win some games.”

He added: “It is a great club.

“I didn’t know too much about the club before I got here, but Leeds is one of the best clubs to be at.

“I am lucky and grateful I am able to be here, but we are just going through a tough time at the moment.”

Asked if he believes Rhinos, who were beaten 36-10 at table-topping St Helens last Friday, can get out of the hole they are in, Seumanufagai said: “We have to.

“We are improving, but we are still not where we need to be.

“I thought at one stage of the game [last week] we could have come back, but we didn’t and I guess that’s the difference between teams that are going well and not so well.”

Despite the team’s troubles, Seumanufagai is reasonably happy with his own form, though he believes there is more to come. He stated: “I guess now I am more settled and I know the plays and I have got my match fitness up, it is going well.

“There’s always something to work on so I will just keep at it.

“I have just got to keep doing my job.”

The pace of the game in Super League has caught the veteran of 118 NRL matches by surprise.

But he reckons the fast nature of the sport here suits how he likes to play. “It’s good,” he said of the European competition.

“It is quick, which is good for me because I need to get quick play the balls for my team and it’s easier to do here if the game’s faster.”

Of life off the field, Seumanufagai added: “I am settling in really well.

“I know the area reasonably well now and I can get around okay.

“My family aren’t here yet, but they’ll be here in a month I think.”

Meanwhile, Sunday’s game will be Rhinos’ annual armed forces day celebration.

The Red Devils Parachute Regiment freefall sky diving team are due to perform before the match – weather permitting – for the third successive year and the Light Dragoons will take part in on-pitch displays.

Military vehicles, including two Jackal Armed Vehicles, will be on display at the ground.