England Women return to southern hemisphere for historic PNG tour

England Women's RL coach, Craig Richards. PIC: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

ENGLAND’S WOMEN will head back to the southern hemisphere tomorrow to begin an historic tour of Papua New Guinea.

Fifteen of coach Craig Richards’ 23-strong squad featured for England in the World Cup Nines in Sydney earlier this month.

Shannon Lacey has been cleared to join the tour after recovering from a head injury which kept her out of Leeds Rhinos’ Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final win over Castleford Tigers and the Nines competition. Charlotte Booth and Amy Johnson are also included in the touring party, along with club-mates Danielle Anderson and Caitlin Beevers who are backing up from Nines duty.

Leeds Rhinos' Shannon Lacey. PIC: Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com

Tamzin Renouf and Grace Field join fellow Tigers players Kelsey Gentles, Shona Hoyle, Rhiannion Marshall, Sinead Peach, Georgia Roche and Tara-Jane Stanley in the squad.

Bradford Bulls’ Amy Hardcastle, who was England’s vice-captain for the Nines, has withdrawn from the tour for personal reasons.

England will take on PNG in Goroka on Saturday, November 9, before a second Test in Port Moresby a week later. Richards said: “It is going to be a fantastic experience for everyone involved and it will be a great test for the girls.

“We came up against the Orchids in the Nines and they were extremely physical and promoted the ball well, so we know to expect two tough games.”