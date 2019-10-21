England Knights coach predicts big future for Castleford Tigers new-boy Danny Richardson

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have “done some good business” by signing Danny Richardson from St Helens, England Knights coach Paul Anderson reckons.

By Peter Smith
Danny Richardson.

Richardson kicked five conversions from seven attempts and was involved in several touchdowns when the Knights beat Jamaica 38-6 at Emerald Headingley two days ago.

It was a positive end to a frustrating season for Richardson who fell out of favour at Saints after being selected in the 2018 Super League Dream Team.

Anderson described the 23-year-old scrum-half as a “class player”.

And insisted: “Cas have done well, it’s a good bit of business that.”

He said: “He is a young player as well.

“He has had a frustrating year; he understands he has had a bump in the road with regards to his career and with regards to playing.

“As a young player you want to play – no matter how old you are you want to play the game.

“He has found himself a new home and, with the coaches they have there and what they’ve done with Luke Gale and all the rest of the players, I think he will kick on.

“He’s going to be a good player.”

Knights’ first three tries against Jamaica were scored by former Castleford back Greg Minikin, who has joined Hull KR. Anderson said: “He is sharp, very, very sharp.

“He got on the end of a lot of things created by Danny Richardson.

“He is a good player.

“I see him as an outside-back, someone who can play centre or wing.

“The more he plays at centre, the better he will become.”