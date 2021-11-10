England 24 France 49: Leeds Rhinos players among the tries but world champions prove too strong for spirited hosts
England came up short against France in tonight’s (Wednesday's) wheelchair rugby league Test, despite a spirited second half fightback.
Leeds Rhinos’ James Simpson, Nathan Collins and Tom Halliwell were among the try scorers for the hosts, but world champions France proved too good, winning 49-24 in the opening game of a two-match series at Medway Sports Centre, in Gillingham, Kent.
The defeat gave England food for thought ahead of next year’s home World Cup.
Halliwell, the England captain, said: "We were our own worst enemies at times.
"I thought we had them under the pump for the majority of the game and if we had kept the ball in hand and taken our chances we would have had them.
"You can't make mistakes at the highest level, we need to be more composed."
After trailing 36-12 10 minutes into the second half, England got back to within 12 points, only for France to seal the win with two late tries.
France grabbed 14 points in the final five minutes of the first half to go in at the break with a 22-6 lead.
They went 8-0 up through a penalty by Nicolas Clausells after 18 minutes and then Gilles Clausells’ converted touchdown four minutes later.
England hit back moments later through a Rob Hawkins try, improved by Joe Coyd, but Gilles Clausell’s second touchdown and one on the final play of the half by Jeremy Bourson, with Nicolas Clausells converting both and adding a penalty, left England with a mountain to climb.
Simpson’s try, off a pass from Halliwell, gave England hope, but France regained control through converted tries by Julien Penella and Lionel Alazard, plus a penalty from Gilles Clausells.
Collins converted his own try and one by Halliwell as England scored back, but Dany Denuwelaere and Bourson went over for six-pointers inside the final five minutes and Thomas Duhalde completed the scoring with a drop goal
Knights play France’s second string tomorrow and the second Test is at Medway on Saturday (4pm).
