Emerald Headingley to host opening match of Women’s World Cup in 2021

Emerald Headingley Stadium.

The tournament had been due to start at Liverpool Football Club’s Anfield Stadium, but will instead kick off in Leeds after organisers decided to extend it to provide more time between fixtures.

There will now be a minimum of four days between games in the group phase, one more than originally scheduled.

The competition will begin at Headingley on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Anfield will still host a women’s and men’s double-header on Saturday, November 13.

The announcement follows Rugby League World Cup 2021’s decision to include prize and participation fees for both the women’s and wheelchair tournaments for the first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event’s chief executive, Jon Dutton, said: “We have listened to and consulted every interested party over the last few months and we feel this is the best outcome for everyone, particularly the welfare of the athletes.

“It is important we recognise the evolution of the women’s game and are at the forefront of leading the way on player welfare.