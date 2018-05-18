Easts and Milford among clubs depleted by Magic Weekend trips

Have your say

East Leeds have failed in a bid to have tomorrow’s game at Askam postponed.

The National Conference League Division Two side are struggling to field a team.

They are definitely without Mark Rigg, Ryan Wooffitt, Tom Holmes, Ben Walkin and Dave Nurse.

Although Mark Greenwood, John Carter and Tim Norfolk do return, Easts are still uncertain about numbers but their Cumbrian opponents have refused their request to rearrange.

As is often the case at this time of year, clubs have issues with many of their players attending Super League’s Magic Weekend.

Milford Marlins are in a similar position.

They entertain Skirlaugh in Division One but are without key experienced players Zak Snellgrove, Eddie Wilson, Martin Loveridge and Josh Parle due to the bonanza in Newcastle.

They are also without Andy Barker – Leeds Rhinos’ physio on duty at Magic – while Ross Hammill and Matty Harding are on holiday.

However, captain James Barker and Steve Bacon return while the club’s new Ukrainian players – outstanding for Milford’s second team – earn first-team opportunities.

In other games, Oulton Raiders head to Leigh Miners Rangers and Lock Lane host Pilkington Recs.

In the Premier Division, Hunslet Club Parkside visit Underbank Rangers.