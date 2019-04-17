Dream Challenge Cup tie Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos live on the BBC

BRADFORD BULLS’ Coral Challenge Cup sixth round tie with Leeds Rhinos will be televised live by the BBC.

The Championship club have not faced their fierce derby rivals since being relegated from Super League in 2014.

The BBC has chosen the game at Odsal for coverage on BBC 1 on Saturday May 11 (2.30pm) with the national broadcasters opting for Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors on Sunday May 12 (2.15pm)

It will be the West Yorkshire rivals' first meeting in the Challenge Cup since the 2003 final in Cardiff - and the Bulls will be the only club from the Betfred Championship to feature in the four televised matches.

Sky Sports will show the first and fourth televised matches of the weekend – kicking things off with Hull FC’s tie against Castleford Tigers on Friday May 10 (7.35pm), and then rounding off the programme with Huddersfield Giants versus St Helens on Sunday May 12 (6.05pm).

Kick-off times for the remaining four matches of the sixth round will now be confirmed by the clubs involved.

Coral Challenge Cup, Sixth Round – televised ties

Friday May 10 – Hull FC v Castleford Tigers (735pm, Sky Sports)

Saturday May 11 – Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos (230pm, BBC1)

Sunday May 12 – Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors (215pm, BBC1), Huddersfield Giants v St Helens (605pm, Sky Sports)