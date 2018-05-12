Diskin calls on Batley Bulldogs to cut out slack errors

GAME MANAGEMENT and cutting out basic errors are the two areas Batley Bulldogs have been working on ahead of today’s trip to Rochdale Hornets in the Betfred Championship (3pm).

Bulldogs have lost their last two games and coach Matt Diskin is looking for a big improvement against the second-bottom hosts who are fighting for their Championship lives.

When you give teams so many opportunities to attack, eventually they are going to score. Matt Diskin

“They had a really good result at Dewsbury last week,” said Diskin. “We are off the back of a very disappointing loss against Barrow and we know Rochdale will be full of confidence. The Barrow game was frustrating and we got what we deserved. We made too many unforced errors and our game management was very poor.

“When you give teams so many opportunities to attack, eventually they are going to score. My lads worked hard to defend their tryline, but it’s too hard when you keep handing the ball back so you have to keep doing it.

“We just didn’t play anything like the kind of rugby we wanted to do.”

Diskin said the basic nature of Batley’s errors was his biggest concern.

“If we were making errors because we were were playing flamboyant, expansive ruby I’d be more comfortable with it, because that’s I want us to do,” he said.

“But they were just unforced errors from poor skill.”