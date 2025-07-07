A Leeds Rhinos player has been banned following yesterday’s 14-8 win at Hull KR.

The match review panel handed Rhinos prop Tom Holroyd three penalty points after charging him with grade B head contact. That took his total in the past 12 months to 10-5, earning him a one-match suspension and a fine.

Holroyd will miss Friday’s hiome game against St Helens. He was suspended for two games in March by a disciplinary tribunal for grade D dangerous contact in a home win against Castleford Tigers.

The front-rower was orioginally cjarged with a grade E offence by the review panel, but that was downgraded. Check back later for the full list of this week’s charges.