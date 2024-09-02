Disciplinary news as Castleford Tigers, Warrington Wolves, Huddersfield Giants men banned

By Peter Smith
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 14:47 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 15:18 BST
Five players have been suspended following the latest round of top-flight matches.

Castleford Tigers, Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield Giants all today received penalty notices after incidents in Betfred Super League round 24, with one player being handed two separate suspensions, which will be served consecutively. The RFL’s match review panel issued a total of nine charges following a stormy weekend when two players were sent-off. Players with previous charges to their name have been punished at the higher end of the tariff, receiving a sterner punishment than those with a clear past record. Players have until noon tomorrow (Tuesday) to challenge the panel’s findings, with any appeals being heard later that day.

Grade D head contact: three-match penalty notice (higher end), plus £250 fine.

1. Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves)

Grade D head contact: three-match penalty notice (higher end), plus £250 fine. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Grade C dangerous contact: two-match penalty notice (higher end).

2. Sylvester Namo(Castleford Tigers)

Grade C dangerous contact: two-match penalty notice (higher end). Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade B head contact: one-match penalty notice (higher end).

3. Liam Horne (Castleford Tigers)

Grade B head contact: one-match penalty notice (higher end). Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine.

4. Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Grade B dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice (higher end) and grade D head contact: three-match penalty notice (higher end) plus £250 fine.

5. Fenton Rogers (Huddersfield Giants)

Grade B dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice (higher end) and grade D head contact: three-match penalty notice (higher end) plus £250 fine. Photo: John Rushworth/SWpix.com

Grade B dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice (higher end).

6. Sam Hewitt (Huddersfield Giants)

Grade B dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice (higher end). Photo: John Rushworth/SWpix.com

