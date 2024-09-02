Disciplinary news as Castleford Tigers, Warrington Wolves, Huddersfield Giants men banned

Castleford Tigers, Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield Giants all today received penalty notices after incidents in Betfred Super League round 24, with one player being handed two separate suspensions, which will be served consecutively. The RFL’s match review panel issued a total of nine charges following a stormy weekend when two players were sent-off. Players with previous charges to their name have been punished at the higher end of the tariff, receiving a sterner punishment than those with a clear past record. Players have until noon tomorrow (Tuesday) to challenge the panel’s findings, with any appeals being heard later that day.