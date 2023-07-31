Leigh Leopards’ Joe Wardle was charged with grade B dangerous contact against Wigan Warriors, but is available for Sunday’s game at Leeds Rhinos. He was fined £250.

Castleford Tigers forward Alex Foster received a £250 fine, but escaped a ban, for a grade B high tackle in last Friday’s defeat at Hull KR.

It was the former Leeds Rhinos man’s first game for Tigers since returning to the club on loan from Newcastle Thunder.

The same punishment was handed to Salford Red Devils’ Sam Stone for grade B dangerous contact against Catalans Dragons.