Disciplinary news as Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards and Salford players charged by match review panel

Three players have been charged by the RFL’s match review panel following Betfred Super League round 20.
By Peter Smith
Published 31st Jul 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 14:25 BST

Leigh Leopards’ Joe Wardle was charged with grade B dangerous contact against Wigan Warriors, but is available for Sunday’s game at Leeds Rhinos. He was fined £250.

Castleford Tigers forward Alex Foster received a £250 fine, but escaped a ban, for a grade B high tackle in last Friday’s defeat at Hull KR.

It was the former Leeds Rhinos man’s first game for Tigers since returning to the club on loan from Newcastle Thunder.

The same punishment was handed to Salford Red Devils’ Sam Stone for grade B dangerous contact against Catalans Dragons.

There were no charges from Rhinos’ defeat at St Helens or Wakefield Trinity’s win over Warrington Wolves.

