Yorkshire Cup begins with a win for York City Knights

York City Knights opened the revived Yorkshire Cup competition with a 34-4 victory over National Conference champions Hunslet Club Parkside at Dewsbury’s Tetley’s Stadium on Saturday.

York, who won Betfred League One last year, fielded a strong team, but were made to work hard throughout by the community game’s best side.

Knights led 18-0 at half-time through a brace of tries from Perry Whiteley and a Matty Marsh touchdown, all converted by Connor Robinson.

Brad Hey added their fourth touchdown at the start of the second half, but Parkside applied heavy pressure for a spell after that with Adam Biscomb being held up over the line by Matty Marsh and Chris Boyce almost forcing his way through.

York did not add to their tally until 19 minutes from time when Marcus Stock completed a length of the field move.

Hey added his second try with nine minutes left, Robinson failing to convert for the only time, but Parkside grabbed a deserved consolation score two minutes from the end.

Michael Hoyle intercepted a pass and ran 70 metres, only to be chased down by Marsh, but York were penalised and from that Danny Rowse and Callum Wheeler combined to send Kieran Murphy over at the corner.

Eight teams have entered the revived Yorkshire Cup competition, which is being played over three successive weekends in pre-season.

Check back later for details of Dewsbury Rams’ clash with Championship rivals Featherstone Rovers in the second part of Saturday’s double-header.

Batley Bulldogs take on Hunslet and Bradford Bulls face Halifax at Odsal on Sunday in the other first round ties.