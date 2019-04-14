Round 5: Mixed Challenge Cup fortunes for Heavy Woollen neighbours Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs

Dewsbury Rams secured their berth in the Coral Challenge Cup sixth round with a 36-10 win but they didn’t have everything their own way at amateurs, Thatto Heath.

The sides were deadlocked up to half-time at 10-10, but the Championship side eventually got on top and finished the afternoon with seven tries to their credit to Heath’s first-half brace.

Dewsbury Rams try scorer, Samuel Kibula. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Full-back Andy Gabriel got the party started for Rams, with pack man Rob Worrincy next to score. Second-rowers, Lucas Walshaw and Samuel Kibula, also crossed the opposition whitewash, with Adam Ryder, Tom Garratt and Robbie Ward the next to touch down as Dewsbury turned the screw in the latter stages.

Liam Finn landed four conversions in total.

Meanwhile, Heavy Woollen neighbours Batley Bulldogs were edged out 16-12 at Doncaster.

Michael Ward came off the bench to claim Batley’s opening try in the second half after Doncaster had opened up a slender 6-0 half-time advantage. Winger Wayne Reittie added his ‘customary’ four-pointer but Doncaster had enough in the tank to keep the visitors at bay and ensure the hosts had their name in the hat for the next round.

Batley Bulldogs try scorer, Michael Ward. PIC: Paul Butterfield

The draw for the sixth round of the Coral Challenge Cup will take place tonight (Monday) from 6.30pm via BBC Sports news networks. Games will be played on May 11 or 12.