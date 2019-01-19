Pre-season RL preview: Bragging rights up for grabs in south Leeds

Have your say

LOCAL PRIDE will be at stake when Hunslet face Hunslet Club Parkside at South Leeds Stadium today (3pm).

The Betfred League One hosts won the pre-season derby last year and Parkside were victorious 12 months earlier.

Hunslet Club Parkside's James Healey in action against Featherstone Rovers.

Hunslet impressed in a 32-24 defeat by Halifax last week after losing 36-0 to Batley in their opening warm-up game.

But the National Conference champions will be full of confidence following a gritty performance in a 34-4 loss to York and a 14-10 win over Featherstone Rovers a week ago.

“They are always tough games,” said Hunslet coach Gary Thornton.

“They had a fantastic season last year, to go unbeaten was a terrific record and they have done reasonably well in the Yorkshire Cup games.

“I thought they played very well against York and very well against Featherstone.

“We will give them all the respect they deserve.

“It’s a different challenge for us, but one we’re looking forward to.”

Adam Robinson is unavailable due to a hamstring problem, but Zach Braham and Aiden Hema could both make their first appearance of pre-season.

Dewsbury Rams complete their pre-season campaign away to Betfred Championship rivals York City Knights today (6pm).

Rams have beaten Featherstone and lost to Batley and Bradford Bulls, all by a converted try or less.

“The York game will give us chance to have a look at some more people,” coach Lee Greenwood said.

“I am getting close to coming up with what I think will be the 17 for Rochdale in round one, but it’s a good opportunity for some people to force their way into that.”

New coach Ryan Carr will take charge of Featherstone Rovers for the first time when Halifax visit LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, tomorrow (3pm).

Rovers are set to give a debut to former Leeds Rhinos forward Brett Delaney along with Papua New Guinea imports Watson Boas and Thompson Teteh.

Scott Wheeldon is also available after injury, but Dakota Whylie and James Harrison remain on the casualty list.