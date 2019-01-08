Method to Dewsbury Rams’ coach Lee Greenwood’s apparent ‘matchday madness’

DEWSBURY RAMS are determined to go as far as possible in the Yorkshire Cup, but coach Lee Greenwood is focusing on on the bigger picture.

Rams will visit Bradford Bulls in a semi-final on Saturday after beating Featherstone Rovers 20-14 in their opening Yorkshire Cup tie.

They begin their Betfred Championship campaign away to Rochdale Hornets on February 3 and that is what Greenwood and his staff are aiming at.

“There might be what to a neutral look like random decisions,” he said of his tactics during pre-season games. “People swapping sides, coming off and not going back on, playing 40 minutes here and there.

“That’s all part of the plan. I wouldn’t be too disappointed if we won or lost, but it’s always better to win.”

Rams were beaten 16-10 at Batley Bulldogs in their opening trial game before last weekend’s victory.

“They are only friendlies,” Greenwood warned. “Other teams are swapping and changing things and giving people a go as well.

“There’s a long way to go, but it is a promising start. There’s been no competition points at stake so we won’t get too far ahead of ourselves, but there’s been a couple of promising signs from some, then others have shown us there’s definitely work to do.

“There’s more positives than negatives at the minute, knowing there’s still loads to work on as well.”