Dewsbury Rams: Injured winger Cameron Leeming looking at a lengthy lay-off

DEWSBURY RAMS winger Cameron Leeming is facing a potentially lengthy lay-off after his horror injury in the Coral Challenge Cup fifth-round win at Thatto Heath.

There was a long delay after Leeming clashed heads with Thatto full-back Ben Hayes.

Lee Greenwood. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Both players were eventually taken from the field by stretcher and Rams coach Lee Greenwood confirmed: “Cam is struggling.

“They were both dazed, but he has gone for an x-ray and it looks like he has got a fractured eye socket and cheekbone.

“So, the concussion was the best part of it.”

Greenwood added: “He will be missing for a while. You don’t want anyone getting injured in any game, but it happens and we have to deal with it.

“It’s unfortunate because he was playing well.”

Of Rams’ 36-10 win, which came after it was 10-10 at the break, Greenwood said: “In the second half we did a professional job, we were a bit more direct.

“In the first half we probably tried to go too much sideways and we tried to create things too much without doing the hard work needed.

“We reminded them [the Dewsbury Rams players] of that at half-time and we speeded the game up a bit.

“It was probably quicker than they are used to in the National Conference on a Saturday.”