Dewsbury Rams 20 Toulouse Olympique 40: Toulouse stay joint top but end result harsh on hardworking Rams

Dewsbury Rams slipped to their second defeat to a full-time side in the Betfred Championship as Toulouse Olympique recorded victory at Tetley’s Stadium to maintain their place as joint leaders.

The final scoreline was harsh on the Rams, who produced a determined effort in a bruising encounter. The opening stages were a little scrappy but came to life in the 12th minute when Constantine Mika was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle.

Dewsbury try scorer, Rob Spicer. PIC: Paul Butterfield

Dewsbury took advantage, Robbie Ward darting over from acting half-back, with Paul Sykes converting.

Toulouse hit back and levelled, then scrum-half Stan Robin intercepted and raced 80 metres unopposed to score for 12-man Toulouse.

Dewsbury had a try ruled out then Toulouse grabbed two late first-half tries, 22-6.

Dewsbury stunned the high fliers with two quickfire tries at the start of the second half. Back-to-back penalties put the Rams on attack and when play was moved left, winger Dale Morton did well to force his way over and ground despite the attention of three Toulouse defenders. Sykes’s conversion attempt hit the right post.

Rob Spicer drove over to score wide on the left with Sykes adding a fine goal to reduce the arrears to six points.

Kheirallah slotted over a simple penalty goal, then Tony Maurel strolled over in the left corner to make it 28-16.

Dewsbury hit back when Michael Knowles dived over from acting half-back and Sykes converted, but then sent a drop out into touch on the full and Toulouse moved left for Curran to grab his second try and Kheirallah converted to give his side breathing space.

Toulouse grabbed a seventh try in the final minute when Kheirallah rounded off a long-range move between the posts and give himself an easy conversion.

Dewsbury Rams: Guzdek; Simpson, Glover, Hallett, Morton; Sykes, Knowles; Sheriffe, Ward, Teanby, Crowther, Spicer, Brown. Subs: Speakman, Walshaw, English, Everett.

Toulouse Olympique: Kheirallah; Marcon, Planas, Ader, Maurel; Ford, Robin; Rapira, Marion, Canet, Mika, Curran, Bentley. Subs: Barthau, Boyer, Hepi, Sangare.

Referee: Jack Smith.

Attendance: 720