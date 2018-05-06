Championship/League 1: See-saw tussle with the Hornets has a sting in its tail for Rams

Dewsbury Rams slipped to an eighth straight defeat in the Betfred Championship as Rochdale Hornets grabbed a last-minute try to seal a dramatic 32-27 victory at Tetley’s Stadium.
When Gareth Moore slotted over a drop goal four minutes from time, it looked as though the Rams’ losing streak was coming to an end as they led 27-26. But Rochdale launched a final attack and full-back Declan Kay gathered a pass, bounced off a tackle and raced behind the posts to spark celebrations among his team-mates and coaching staff.
Tyler Whittaker landed his sixth goal of the afternoon as Rochdale left with both league points. The sides shared five tries apiece in a lively encounter but there are worrying signs in the Dewsbury ranks after they were unable to close out the win.
Dewsbury Rams: Guzdek; Worrincy, Glover, Scott, Morton; Speakman, Moore; Sheriffe, Ward, Teanby, Crowther, Knowles, Brown. Subs: Goodall, Everett, Trout Spicer.
Rochdale Hornets: Kay; Lepori, Hurst, Talatoka, Cross; Whittaker, Yates; Hatton, Smith, Turner, Mitchell, Middlehurst, Brockhill. Subs: Cunningham, Hadden, Moran Gaskell.
Referee: Scott Mikalauskas.
Attendance: 649.
Batley Bulldogs trailed by two points at half-time and at full-time, eventually being edged out at Barrow Raiders, 20-18. It was 8-6 at the turnaround.
Full-back Dave Scott, scrum-half Dom Brambani and hooker Alistair Leak crossed the hosts’ whitewash with Pat Walker landing three conversions in total – crucially, one fewer than Barrow stand-off Jamie Dallimore. Batley sit seventh in the table, with the Raiders two points adrift in eighth.
Hunslet were also pipped by two points – 24-26 – in their League 1 encounter at home to high-flying York City Knights after trailing 24-12 at half-time.
Joshua Jordan-Roberts, Nathan Chappell (2) and Jack Walton scored the tries for Hunslet, with Joe Sanderson landing four conversions.