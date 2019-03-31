Challenge Cup review: Heavy Woollen rivals make comfortable cup progress

Centre Cameron Leeming scored a hat-trick of tries as Dewsbury Rams saw off the not insignificant threat of community club, West Hull, 32-6.

Rams were 18-0 up by half-time and looked to be on track to nil their amateur opponents. But second-row Benn Arbon cracked their duck, and loose-forward Ryan Wilson landed the extras.

Batley's Louis Jouffret. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Winger Andy Gabriel crossed twice and full-back Dale Morton also touched down for Dewsbury, with Liam Finn tagging on four conversions.

Heavy Woollen neighbours Batley Bulldogs had a relatively comfortable Challenge Cup fourth-round outing, disposing of gallant visitors Lock Lane, 62-6. Winger Wayne Reittie bagged a try hat-trick, while no fewer than six other Batley players also secured tries. The sextet was scrum-half Danny Yates, packman Tyler Dickinson, Michael Ward, centre Louis Jouffret (2), Sam Smeaton (2) and Tom Hemmingway.

Full-back David Scott (4) and Jouffret (5) shared the conversions.

Scrum-half Connor Land scored Lock Lane’s consolation try, converted by loose-forward Steve Scott.