Barrow 20 Dewsbury 20: Two-try Trout helps Rams reel in Raiders

Determined Dewsbury Rams came from 12-8 down at half-time to claim a share of the spoils at Barrow.

Kyle Trout crossed for two tries and veteran Paul Sykes also claimed a touchdown – as well as critical two-pointers to keep Rams on the Raiders’ shirt-tails before and after the break.

Jarrad Stack (2) and Josh Johnson, who also landed a penalty conversion, claimed the four-pointers for the hosts, while Lewis Charnock waded in with conversion points.

The shared result leaves both teams on three points in the Championship table with Dewsbury sitting just above Barrow in 10th position by virtue of a better points difference. Rams have also played only three games to the Raiders’ four.

Dewsbury are also a point to the good over third-bottom neighbours Batley Bulldogs.

Barrow: Ritson, Amean, Cross, Spedding, Charnott, Walker, Smith, Stack, Aspinwall, Puara Jr, Johnston, Walne, Johnson. Subs: Mossop, Riley, Crellin, Minoga.

Dewsbury: Morton, Field, Leeming, Ryder, Sykes, Brown, Walshaw, Trout, Day, Igbinedion, Worrincy, Garratt, Hooley. Subs: Ward, Richardson, Knowles.

n Hunslet turned a 12-10 half-time deficit into a 20-18 victory at Doncaster.

Full-back Ben Heaton opened the try scoring with centre Gareth Potts and winger Adam Robinson also crossing the opposition whitewash. Reece Dean came off the bench to land two conversions and two penalties.

The win gets Hunslet off the mark after two League 1 games.