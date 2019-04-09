Dewsbury Rams: We lacked self-belief at the Bulls admits coach Lee Greenwood

COACH LEE Greenwood believes lack of self-belief is proving costly for his Dewsbury Rams side.

Rams were beaten 20-12 at Bradford Bulls in the Betfred Championship two days ago, but Greenwood felt it was a game they were capable of winning.

“A bit of belief is lacking,” he admitted.

“Maybe we’re not expecting to win some of these games, but when everyone brings 100 per cent we can – as we showed against Featherstone [in their previous league game].”

Rams are ninth in the Betfred Championship, three places behind Bulls, but Greenwood reflected: “For large parts the game was pretty even and there was nothing much between the teams.

“A try right on the hooter before half-time and one straight after did quite a bit of damage to us and then we weren’t very good for a large patch after that.

“We weren’t really good enough, but we were competitive as well.

“After the Bradford game I wanted the players to believe in each other and really prepare well and take that on.

“If they had done that I am pretty confident we could have won it.

“We know what the players are capable of, but they didn’t quite show it.

“We are just trying to find a bit of balance and confidence in how we prepare as a group.”

Rams came through with no significant new injuries.