Dewsbury Rams v York City Knights: Coach Lee Greenwood targeting positive start to Rams’ campaign

DEWSBURY RAMS will be looking for an improvement when they make a delayed start to their season tomorrow.

Rams had been due to begin their Betfred Championship campaign at Rochdale Hornets last week, but the game was postponed due to a snow-covered pitch.

York City Knights visit Tetley’s Stadium tomorrow (3pm), three weeks after Rams were beaten 34-0 at Bootham Crescent in their final warm-up game.

Rams coach Lee Greenwood admitted the circumstances aren’t ideal, but is not looking for excuses.

He said: “It’s not a season when there’s too many gaps so it is going to be hard to fit it in when convenient.

“It is probably going to mean three games in a week somewhere so it’s not great.

“We were ready to play, but there’s nothing we can do – and we are undefeated after one week so it’s not too bad!”

York showed their mettle in a 14-0 loss to Toronto Wolfpack last week. Greenwood added: “Anything less than 34-0 shows an improvement and I would like to think it will be closer.

“Even though they’ve just been promoted York are probably further down the track than we are. We are still working out who needs to be in the team and who plays where. It is early stages, but we still need to pick results up and I do think we can come up with something that gives us a chance of winning.”