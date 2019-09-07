Dewsbury Rams v Widnes Vikings: Coach Lee Greenwood keen for Rams to finish on a high against Vikings

AVOIDING THE drop has been an achievement for Dewsbury Rams at the end of a rebuilding season, but boss Lee Greenwood is keen to finish on a high tomorrow.

Widnes Vikings are the visitors for Rams’ final Betfred Championship game (3pm) and Greenwood said: “We haven’t really beaten a big team at home.

“I still class Widnes as a big team even though they are down around where we are.

“There’s a little bit of extra money for the winner because the winner will finish 11th and the loser will finish 12th.

“From a club point of view it helps slightly.”

Greenwood added: “There will be a lot of players on both teams, I reckon, probably playing their last game for the club. They will want to finish with a win as well. For the guys who are moving on it will be the last time they play in Dewsbury colours so you’d think they will want to sign off with a win and as a group we want to finish off well.”

With Rams safe from the drop there is no pressure.

“We have been able to relax a bit for the last couple of weeks,” Greenwood said. “I would have liked to have got it done earlier, but six or seven weeks ago it was probably in the balance. This last weekend, with Batley going to Barrow and us playing Widnes, could have decided something. It’s not that exciting, but even so we want to go and win it.”