Dewsbury Rams v Toulouse: Moore’s on the mend but won’t be put at risk

DEWSBURY RAMS coach Neil Kelly admits he is keen to see half-back Gareth Moore return to action, but insists he won’t put the player’s health at risk.

A head injury suffered in a late tackle against London Broncos a month ago has kept Moore on the sidelines and he is again in doubt for tomorrow’s visit of Betfred Championship leaders Toulouse Olympique (3pm).

Neil Kelly.

The former Leeds Rhinos academy, Wakefield Trinity, Featherstone Rovers and Batley Bulldogs playmaker was due to see a specialist yesterday and Kelly said that consultation will determine whether he features this weekend.

“He had two concussions in a week,” Kelly said. “He would not have played last week [when Rams’ game at Barrow Raiders was called off due to snow] and we don’t want to risk him while ever there is a question mark over his health. He is an influential player for us and we are desperate for him to get the all-clear, but the main concern is his health.”

Rams are fifth in the table, having won three of their four games so far. Kelly said: “It is always a big game for a part-time team when you play one of the full-time teams.

“Toulouse have had a great start to the season, but we beat them twice last year and they will be fully aware it is going to be a tough game.”

Of Rams’ opening to the campaign, Kelly added: “Overall, I am happy. What is underpinning our good performances is the fact we’ve got a tremendous spirit in the team and I think we will need that this year. We are entering into a tough run of fixtures and that character and spirit will be tested, but having that gives us more confidence we can manage this tough period in a healthy manner.”

Rams were without a game last week after the trip to Barrow was postponed at around six hours’ notice, with the Rams team about to set off.

Toulouse had no such problems and hammered visitors Rochdale Hornets 54-6, a result which lifted them above London into pole position.

Kelly admitted: “We don’t know if the rest last week will help us or hinder us.

“We won’t know that until this game is played, but all I know is my players are going to go out and give it their best shot.”