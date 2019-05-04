Dewsbury Rams v Toulouse: Lee Greenwood preparing for tough French test

THERE HAS been a spring in Dewsbury Rams’ step this week, but another huge test faces them this afternoon.

Rams will go into the visit of high-flying Toulouse Olympique (3pm) with fresh confidence following a stunning 25-24 win at former Super League side Widnes Vikings six days ago.

The French outfit are second in the Betfred Championship after just three defeats this season and Rams coach Lee Greenwood knows his team are up against it, but he is keen to see if they can raise their game again after last week’s heroics.

“It is another tough challenge backing up from Widnes away,” admitted the Rams boss.

“It is not easy coming off the Easter period and playing two full-time teams, but that’s the way it is – and it is a better fixture for us than it might have been.

“We are going into it with more confidence than we would have done if we’d lost heavily last week.

“We went away to a full-time team who hadn’t lost there this year and beat them. You can’t do much better than that.”

Toulouse will be wary after that result, but Greenwood insisted: “There is no pressure on us, we are massive underdogs.

“Nobody is expecting anything so we can test ourselves and hopefully we will give them a game.”

The victory at Widnes was Rams’ third in 11 league fixtures and Greenwood confirmed there has been “a few more smiles on faces” at training this week.

“There’s going to be when you come up with a result like that,” he added.

“It was a big win for us and also, we needed the points, whoever they came against.

“We didn’t get any over Easter and I wouldn’t say it gives us breathing space, but it nudges us a bit further away from the bottom teams and – maybe – keeps Widnes in there.

“We have been doing a lot of chopping and changing this year and trying different combinations because we are taking a long-term view, but results like last week get you a bit closer to where you want to be.”

Rams are hoping for a big crowd today and are offering £10 admission for Super League club season ticket holders, if they show their pass to staff at Tetley Stadium’s main reception.