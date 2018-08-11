Dewsbury Rams v Swinton Lions: Rams can take big step towards survival with victory over Swinton

POTENTIALLY THE biggest game in the Betfred Championship Shield has come first for Dewsbury Rams.

Rams will open a seven point gap over Swinton Lions if they win at home to the second-bottom team tomorrow.

Victory would be a big step towards securing Dewsbury’s place in the second tier for next season and coach Neil Kelly and his side know what’s at stake.

“I’ve been reading comments from Swinton saying it’s a massive game and a season-defining game,” Kelly said.

“We’d be stupid not to listen to those messages and know what sort of attitude Swinton are going to be coming with.

“I don’t think it’s a season-defining game for us, but realistically – if not mathematically – we can put any anxiety about going down or looking over our shoulders to bed and then look forward to the rest of the play-offs.”

Rams beat Swinton 20-0 at home in February, but were defeated 29-28 in the away fixture last month.

Kelly said: “I can watch most of our games this year, against any side and at least 10, 12, 18 points we have given them – they have to have the ability to take them, but we’ve created the situation ourselves leading to our downfall.

“If we don’t do that on Sunday we could have a good afternoon.”

Rams are likely to be boosted by playmaker Gareth Moore’s return from a foot injury.