Dewsbury Rams v Sheffield Eagles – Attitude key for hosts, insists Lee Greenwood

DEWSBURY RAMS will give themselves every chance against high-flying Sheffield Eagles tomorrow (3pm), if they turn up with the right attitude.

That’s the prediction of coach Lee Greenwood as his side aim to pick up their second win of the Betfred Championship season.

Rams were thumped 26-0 at Halifax last week and Greenwood wants his players to put that behind them and reproduce the spirit they showed when giving Toronto Wolfpack a huge fright a fortnight ago.

“We’ll have to be a lot better than last week or we’ll get beaten comfortably again,” Greenwood warned.

“Sheffield have been a better side than Halifax for the first five games so it’s another tough opposition and we have got to prepare right.

“What we’ve seen this year is if teams prepare right they will compete or win, but if you have a week where you’re not quite right you can get beaten comfortably. It happened to us last week, Halifax at Featherstone and Barrow at York.

“We have got to make sure we turn up with the right attitude on Sunday and make sure it is a contest like the other four games before last week.”

Rams home form has been strong and Greenwood added: “Last week wasn’t good enough, but if we repeat the attitude we had against Toronto, win or lose we will come off knowing everyone has given it a good go.”