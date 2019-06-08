Dewsbury Rams v Rochdale Hornets: Rams could cast Hornets adrift with home victory

Dewsbury Rams could reduce the field in the Betfred Championship relegation race with a win tomorrow.

Rams are at home to bottom club Rochdale Hornets (3pm) and boss Lee Greenwood reckons the visitors will realistically be out of survival contention if they lose.

Dewsbury's Lewis Heckford celebrates scoring against Swinton.

Rams are fourth from bottom, one place and a point behind Swinton Lions.

Widnes Vikings are directly below Rams – due to their 12 point deduction – with Barrow Raiders two points behind Greenwood’s side and Hornets another three adrift.

“We have not picked up the required amount of points so it is a big one for us and for Rochdale as well,” Greenwood noted.

“I don’t think anything will be decided either way from our point of view, but if Rochdale don’t beat us that’s probably it for them.

“I think they will struggle to pick up points.

“That’s not being disrespectful, it’s just looking at what has gone before.”

Greenwood pointed out: “They have played Swinton, Barrow and then us and for them to have a fighting chance they’d need to win one or two of those.

“They have lost the other two so they’ll be coming absolutely desperate and we need to be like that as well.”

Rams suffered a costly last-gasp defeat at Swinton two weeks ago, but avenged that in the 1895 Cup last Sunday.

“We played with a bit of frustration last week, which I don’t mind,” Greenwood said.

“The week before was another game where we felt like we had it won and we threw it away.

“There was a bit of frustration and we played like that – and I want us to play like that again this week.”

The big positive from the previous game was the way Rams held out when Swinton threatened to stage a comeback.

“There’s certain things we need to do when we get in front so we don’t let the opposition back into it,” Greenwood said. “Hopefully we are in that position on Sunday.”

Rams came through the cup tie with no fresh injuries. Greenwood reported: “Numbers-wise, we are looking really healthy again. We had a big win last week so there won’t be too many changes.”