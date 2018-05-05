Dewsbury Rams v Rochdale Hornets: Coach warns against “stupid” loss

Have your say

Dewsbury Rams have had a run of bad results, now their challenge is to avoid a “stupid” one.

Rams will aim to end an eight-game losing streak when they play host to Rochdale Hornets in the Betfred Championship on Sunday (3pm).

They were underdogs in most of those matches, but will go into this weekend’s game in eighth place, three clear of Hornets.

Rams boss Neil Kelly insisted: “We are now entering a run of games I think are winnable.”

He said: “I used to play golf with a professional golfer and he used to say ‘never follow a bad shot with a stupid one’.

“We have got to avoid following some bad performances or bad results with a stupid one.

“I think losing at home to Rochdale would be stupid if we let the previous run of results lead to that.”

Kelly is confident Rams will win if they play to their capability.

“I know if we perform on Sunday and keep doing what we are supposed to be doing and do the basics, I think the only way Rochdale can beat us is by them having more enthusiasm than us,” he said.

“That would be the nature of losing stupidly.”

Rams were without eight first team squad players due to injury when they lost 64-6 at London Broncos a week ago.

Kelly is hopeful Gareth Moore, Michael Knowles, Robbie Ward and Dom Speakman will be available.