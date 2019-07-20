Dewsbury Rams v Halifax – Rams on the right track as they aim for safety

BOSS LEE Greenwood reckons Dewsbury Rams can dig themselves out of Betfred Championship relegation danger.

Third-bottom Rams will go into tomorrow’s home clash with Coral Challenge Cup semi-finalists Halifax (3pm) on the back of three encouraging performances.

Greenwood said: “I asked them after the York game - when they put a display in - can we do that every week? That has been the challenge for myself and perhaps the previous two Dewsbury coaches, can we give it absolutely everything every week?

“I’ve not been into the changing room after the York and Sheffield games and been down and had a go at them. It still hurts you’ve lost, but when you know they’ve had a dig and it’s just the odd little thing that’s not gone for us you certainly don’t question their attitude or mentality. It’s three games we’ve had a good dig in now. We’ve only won one, but when they bring the mental side of it - they are ready to go and they have a good dig - we will be in games.”

Rams are two points clear of second-bottom Barrow Raiders and Greenwood added: “There’s a run of games now when we play a few more part-time teams. Last week we turned two good performances into three, can we now turn three good performances into four and so on?”

Halifax face St Helens next Saturday with a place at Wembley at stake. The Cup run, which included a victory at Tetley’s Stadium, has affected their league form, but they got back to winning ways with a 40-10 hammering of Widnes Vikings last week.

“On the two occasions we’ve played Halifax this year we’ve been beaten comfortably,” Greenwood said: “We have started soft and Halifax have been better and tougher than us. We haven’t really laid a glove on them. Before last week they had been on a six-game losing run, but they beat Widnes comfortably and it’s funny how one result changes everything. Straight away they look like they are back to somewhere near. How they approach it is nothing to do with us, but I’d suggest after last Sunday they’d want to back that up and do really well again and then worry about Saints the week after.”