Dewsbury Rams v Halifax: Quarter-final prize driving Rams’ Cup derby charge

A HUGE prize is on offer for Dewsbury Rams if they can overcome visitors Halifax in the Coral Challenge Cup tonight (8pm) – but coach Lee Greenwood admits: “That is a big if.”

Halifax are eighth in the Betfred Championship, two places and seven points ahead of Rams and have won both their league games since parting company with team boss Richard Marshall last month.

Richard Marshall.

Tonight’s victors will go into the quarter-final draw and while Greenwood knows a win would be huge for Rams, he warned: “We aren’t playing a Super League team, but Halifax have quickly hit some form.

“I can’t speak why they made a change of coach, but it looks like straight away they have gone back to the sort of form that has made them a top-four team in this division for the last few years.

“That makes it more difficult. They have been a bit inconsistent before they made the change and you were unsure what sort of Halifax would turn up. Now we know what Halifax will turn up. It is a massive challenge and we are massive underdogs.”

But Greenwood added: “We are one step away from a massive game. How many players in this division get close to a Challenge Cup quarter-final?

“It is a definite TV game so both sets of players will be thinking about that. We know what the game is going to be like and how good we need to be to pull off a bit of a shock, but it is not impossible. It is definitely do-able.”

Rams are on the back of a 38-0 home defeat by Toulouse Olympique, but that came a week after a shock win at Widnes Vikings.

“When you are playing this level of teams it is hard,” Greenwood said. “It is not a case of ‘let’s do that every week and we will win them all’.

“You are relying on teams being slightly off it and you need to be nine out of 10 to have a chance. Against Widnes we were nine out of 10 and they were slightly off; against Toulouse they were nine out of 10 and we were slightly off. That happens and you get scorelines like that. The effort was still there, but we do need to be better to have a chance [tonight].”

Paul Sykes remains on Rams’ injury list and Sam Day (shoulder) and Toby Richardson (back) will also miss out.