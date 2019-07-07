Dewsbury Rams v Barrow Raiders – Pivotal moment for Rams as relegation rivals pay visit

IT MAY not be make or break, but Dewsbury Rams’ home clash with Barrow Raiders today (3pm) looks pivotal in the fight against relegation.

With two sides to go down and Rochdale Hornets already cast adrift at the bottom, the two teams immediately above them, Barrow and Dewsbury, are separated only by points difference.

“It’s big and I don’t want to underestimate it, but nothing will be decided on Sunday,” stressed Rams boss Lee Greenwood.

“Whoever wins won’t definitely be up. It will be a bit of a blow to the losers and they will be favourites to go down, but it won’t totally be over for them.

“Both sides will be targeting it - looking at the fixtures to come we’ll both be thinking we are underdogs in most of them, but this is one we should be able to win.”

Shock wins over Halifax and at Featherstone Rovers have dragged Barrow back into the fight, but Rams are on the back of an encouraging performance in a last-gasp defeat at York City Knights six days ago.

Greenwood - who will have to reshuffle his team because of injuries to wingers and hookers - admitted Rams have been inconsistent all season.

He said: “You’re never quite sure what is going to turn up (on game day).

“But I am confident there is enough wins in this team (to avoid the drop) if we turn up every week like we did last Sunday.”