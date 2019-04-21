Dewsbury Rams risk being ‘tanked’ at Leigh if they fail to work together warns coach Lee Greenwood

DEWSBURY RAMS will have to play as a team – rather than individuals – to get anything from tomorrow’s tough game at Leigh Centurions (3pm), coach Lee Greenwood says.

Rams were beaten 20-8 at home by Batley Bulldogs, who were down to 11 men at one stage, two days ago.

Dewsbury led 8-0 and Greenwood was satisfied with the way his team started the game, but felt a Bulldogs try just before the break “hurt” Rams and gave the visitors a lift.

“We went all right for 35 minutes or so,” Greenwood said. “There were some decent performances in there and at that point Batley were losing their discipline a bit.

“Maybe we could have converted some of the ball a bit better when they were down on numbers, but in the second half it looked like a team who have been together for a bit against a group of individuals with some young lads in there and some quiet lads.

“We probably are looking for leaders. Ability and skill-wise there’s nothing in it but, as a team, they [Batley] are further ahead of where we are.”

Leigh were beaten 30-12 at Widnes on Good Friday, but Greenwood admitted his men could “get tanked” if they don’t come up with a positive response tomorrow.

“I know ability-wise we can go do something there,” he insisted. “We have got to take that [last week’s game] as a learning curve.

“Some of our boys need to turn into men quickly because it is a tough competition and it’s pretty ruthless.”